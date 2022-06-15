Samuel Lucas School crowned county hockey champions

A primary school in Hitchin is celebrating after they were crowned Hertfordshire hockey champions.

Samuel Lucas School's U11 side had emerged from a North Herts School Sport Partnership hockey event in March as the district's representatives, an honour which saw them travel to Oaklands College in St Albans for the county finals.

The event was organised in a round robin format which meant they played nine games of 12 minutes each across the day.

And they stormed to the title in style, winning all nine matches with 24 goals scored and just two conceded.

Carl Smith, PE teacher and subject lead at the Gaping Lane-based school, said: "This group of children have played some fantastic hockey across two events and to be become county champions at the end of it is a remarkable achievement.

"We are incredibly proud of them, not just for their hockey performances but also the way they have demonstrated lots of the values that are important to us as a school."



