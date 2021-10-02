Sam Tinubu signs pro deal with Stevenage before Hartlepool United game

Published: 2:30 PM October 2, 2021

Stevenage played Hartlepool United at the Lamex Stadium in League Two. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Stevenage have handed a professional contract to one of their first-year scholars.

Sam Tinubu is the latest from the club's academy to make the step up to the senior ranks with the news announced just hours before Boro took on Hartlepool United in League Two.

And the midfielder was thrust straight into the action with a place on the bench.

Manager Alex Revell said: "It’s great when you get to reward a player who has progressed through the academy system with a professional contract.

“This is the start of the ladder for Sam. He has shown outstanding qualities since starting as a full-time scholar in July and we are excited to see where his future takes him.

“This is also a great day for everyone at the academy, who dedicates their lives to give the young players the best opportunity to make it as a professional footballer.

Jorden Gibson, Tinubu's boss at U18 level, added: “Sam has certainly impressed this year. He has been a joy to work with and has matured massively since the first day of pre-season.

"Everyone at the academy is delighted for him ”