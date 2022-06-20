Joy for Hitchin athlete Sally Cooke as she breaks 400m world record

Sally Cooke of Hitchin became World record holder over 400m in her age group. - Credit: SALLY COOKE

An athlete from Hitchin is continuing to sweep all before her in competition.

Sally Cooke, who runs for Luton Athletics Club, was already the British and European record holder over 400m at her age group but she has now claimed the world record in the 50-55 category

It came in the British Masters Championships in Derby where she recorded a time of 57.55 seconds.

It wasn't her only success at the event, with the 800m title also going her way.

It continues what has been an incredible few years for her.

She equalled the 100m British age group record last year in 13.1 and is hoping to improve on that time this year along with the 200m.

She was also nominated for masters athlete of the year 2021 for Athletics Weekly, eventually placing second.

Cooke said: "It’s an amazing personal achievement, I’ve trained extremely hard through the winter and all my efforts paid off.

"The season doesn’t finish until end of August so I’m hoping to get more great results."