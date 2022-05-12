The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Return from injury brings another medal for rising badminton star Saghana

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:33 AM May 12, 2022
Saghana Thayaparan added another badminton medal to her impressive haul.

Saghana Thayaparan added another badminton medal to her impressive haul. - Credit: PRATHEEPA THAYAPARAN

A rising star from Letchworth has added another badminton medal to her already impressive haul as she starts the season on a positive note.

Saghana Thayaparan, already part of the Badminton England set-up, took part in the U15 gold star singles at Loughborough University and returned to Hertfordshire with a bronze medal.

The event brought together the top 16 girls in the country in the gold star category and the 13-year-old Hitchin Girls' School pupil whizzed through her group, beating a three/four seeded player Mili Patel from Kent in straight sets,  21-18 21-16, along the way.

She faced Prarthana Reddy from Avon in the semi final and played arguably her best game of the day, but with this being her return from a six-month injury lay-off, she ran out of steam and lost in a very-tight third set.

Thayaparan was still upbeat with her showing though.

She said: "Overall its a good start to the season after coming back from a injury. I hope to recover, improve and getting ready for the national championship."

Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local Election 2022: LIVE updates from election count in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022

Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Labour's Anne Wells, who won the Roebuck seat, and Jim Brown, for Old Town, both made gains

Local Election 2022

Stevenage election results: Labour gains in Old Town and Roebuck

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon