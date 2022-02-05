Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Triple county success for Letchworth badminton star Saghana Thayaparan

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:49 AM February 5, 2022
Saghana Thayaparan proudly displays her recent badminton trophies.

Saghana Thayaparan proudly displays her recent badminton trophies. - Credit: THEEPA THAYAPARAN

The ever-growing trophy cabinet for a young Letchworth badminton star has a couple of new additions after she claimed three county titles.

Saghana Thayaparan was the winner in the U15 singles category at the 2022 Hertfordshire event in Stevenage and went on to add the doubles and mixed doubles as well, partnering Aahana Bhatia and Jeff Joseph respectively.

The Hitchin Girls' School pupil breezed through to the final in the singles where she came up against her doubles partner Bhatia.

And she claimed the victory after a tough but straight-sets contest, winning 15-11 15-12.

The 13-year-old was so impressive that she has now been selected to play in the U17 Shires League for Hertfordshire and in inter-county tournaments.

She said: "I didn't expect to win in all three categories since I have just started training again after two months recovering from an injury.

"It will be a challenge to play four years above my age but I am looking forward to improving more."

