Webb hoping for help as he aims to climb to the top of the footgolf world

Ryan Webb is hoping to break into the top echelons of the footgolf world rankings. - Credit: RYAN WEBB

A former Hitchin schoolboy is on the lookout for financial help as he looks to become world number one - in footgolf.

Ryan Webb was a talented footballer as a youth and was on the books at both Norwich City and Watford but a meeting with the world number one, Ben Clarke, took him into this new sport, a combination of football and golf.

And the former Priory School pupil has set his sights on emulating the Watford man.

Ryan Webb is looking for sponsorship to help his footgolf dream. - Credit: RYAN WEBB

Webb said: "To win a big event would be huge, it would give me the confidence to push on and try and get into the top 10 or even top five in the world.

"That is my aim for next year but to do that I need to get to the big events abroad which is where a sponsor really helps."

Ryan Webb is hoping to break into the top echelons of the footgolf world rankings. - Credit: RYAN WEBB

He has already qualified for the Footgolf World Cup, to be held in Orlando next year, and has just come out of the UK Open in Leicester where he finished sixth behind Clarke and and the reigning world champion.

He added: "I only lost by four shots and considering I’ve only been playing again for three months, there’s no reason I can’t break into the top 10 in the world and win some events along the way."

The sport is rapidly gaining a lot of interest and Webb says the sponsorship will help with things like tournament entry, flights and accommodation.

Ryan Webb took up footgolf after a promising football career as a youth. - Credit: RYAN WEBB

"The next tournament I plan to go to is in Dubai In January," he said. "They have a tournament over three days with a $40,000 prize fund put up by the UAE government.

"I’m currently one of the top 10 UK players and would be a lot higher if I’d played the whole season and made every event."

Anyone interested in helping should email ryanashleywebb@gmail.com