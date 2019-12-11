new

Letchworth survive late scare in thrilling comeback win over rivals Hackney

Aman Johal scores the winning try for Letchworth. Picture: Laurence Browne Archant

Letchworth Garden City survived a late scare to secure a 16-13 comeback win over Hackney in a thrilling encounter at Legends Lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game began in fine December sunshine and Letchworth took an early lead when Jai Johal - who had been practicing his kicking before the game - put a penalty between the posts with the help of the wind.

But, the Legends were dealt a blow just minutes later when winger Tattinda Gurure had to leave the field with a pulled hamstring.

Despite the hosts dominating the game, Hackney crossed over to score the game's first try after some neat interplay.

Minutes later, Letchworth failed to run the ball out from deep and they conceded a penalty which led to a well-worked try to further extend the lead.

However, on the stroke of half-time Letchworth won a penalty in front of the posts and Jai Johal successfully slotted the kick to reduce the score to 13-6 at the break.

After the interval, a scrum just inside the Hackney 22 saw the pacey Chris Gibbs go over to bring the home side back into the game.

You may also want to watch:

More good work from the forward led to another try when Gibbs and Jai Johal combined before feeding Aman Johal in space, and the young centre put on the after burners to leave three Hackney defenders in his wake to go over in the corner.

His brother just missed the conversion from out wide, but now the Legends had a narrow lead they had no intention of surrendering.

A further attack saw Letchworth guilty of not rolling away and a penalty to Hackney in front of the posts was given.

As everyone at Legends Lane held their breath, the hapless Hackney kicker shanked the ball wide, leaving the away side with very little time to come back.

Another crushing scrum allowed scrum half Chris Gibbs to kick the ball into the car park and the full-time whistle sounded, securing an impressive comeback win for Letchworth.

The Legends travel to Luton this weekend and they will be aiming to keep up their good run of form going into the Christmas break.

They return to action on January 4 when they play Norfolk side Diss in the Cup.

It wasn't such a good weekend for the IIs as they lost 18-14 to Datchworth in another exciting game.