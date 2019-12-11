Advanced search

new

Letchworth survive late scare in thrilling comeback win over rivals Hackney

PUBLISHED: 17:53 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 11 December 2019

Aman Johal scores the winning try for Letchworth. Picture: Laurence Browne

Aman Johal scores the winning try for Letchworth. Picture: Laurence Browne

Archant

Letchworth Garden City survived a late scare to secure a 16-13 comeback win over Hackney in a thrilling encounter at Legends Lane.

The game began in fine December sunshine and Letchworth took an early lead when Jai Johal - who had been practicing his kicking before the game - put a penalty between the posts with the help of the wind.

But, the Legends were dealt a blow just minutes later when winger Tattinda Gurure had to leave the field with a pulled hamstring.

Despite the hosts dominating the game, Hackney crossed over to score the game's first try after some neat interplay.

Minutes later, Letchworth failed to run the ball out from deep and they conceded a penalty which led to a well-worked try to further extend the lead.

However, on the stroke of half-time Letchworth won a penalty in front of the posts and Jai Johal successfully slotted the kick to reduce the score to 13-6 at the break.

After the interval, a scrum just inside the Hackney 22 saw the pacey Chris Gibbs go over to bring the home side back into the game.

You may also want to watch:

More good work from the forward led to another try when Gibbs and Jai Johal combined before feeding Aman Johal in space, and the young centre put on the after burners to leave three Hackney defenders in his wake to go over in the corner.

His brother just missed the conversion from out wide, but now the Legends had a narrow lead they had no intention of surrendering.

A further attack saw Letchworth guilty of not rolling away and a penalty to Hackney in front of the posts was given.

As everyone at Legends Lane held their breath, the hapless Hackney kicker shanked the ball wide, leaving the away side with very little time to come back.

Another crushing scrum allowed scrum half Chris Gibbs to kick the ball into the car park and the full-time whistle sounded, securing an impressive comeback win for Letchworth.

The Legends travel to Luton this weekend and they will be aiming to keep up their good run of form going into the Christmas break.

They return to action on January 4 when they play Norfolk side Diss in the Cup.

It wasn't such a good weekend for the IIs as they lost 18-14 to Datchworth in another exciting game.

Most Read

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Runners take on Milton Keynes races as Spartan wins Enigma Marathon

Hitchin Running Club members at the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon. Picture: Hitchin Running Club

Letchworth survive late scare in thrilling comeback win over rivals Hackney

Aman Johal scores the winning try for Letchworth. Picture: Laurence Browne

Cuthbert staying positive as Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Sampson demands better as Boro draw with Crawley Town

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

England legend Emile Heskey visits Hitchin for launch of new English Football League partnership

Emile Heskey was in Hitchin this afternoon launching Your Move's partnership with EFL. Picture: Andrew Fosker / BPI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists