Letchworth skipper awarded cap as he sets off on new adventure in Australia

PUBLISHED: 15:29 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 08 June 2020

Letchworth Rugby Club chairman (left) and president Brian Burke (right) present Sean Flatman with his cap.

Archant

The former skipper of Letchworth Rugby Club has been presented with a memento of his time with the club before jetting on to a new life on the other side of the world.

Sean Flatman is moving to Perth in Australia with his fiance to start a new life but after two spells with the Legends Lane club, and in spite of the early finish to the season, club officials felt they had to mark the occasion in some way.

And so, in the absence of an end-of-season awards ceremony, president Brian Burke and chairman Chris Lunnon called the player down to the White Lion in Baldock for a farewell rugby dram and a surprise, much-coveted Letchworth rugby cap, given for longevity and outstanding performances on and off the pitch.

Burke said: “No doubt in the years to come it will be a reminder of happy days, good fun and great mates at Legends Lane as he builds his life in the land down under 10,000 miles away.

“We all wish him well.”

‘Something truly special’ – Organisers, protestors and speakers on Hitchin’s Black Lives Matter protest

Hitchin's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Bellanova Photography

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Covid the Cobra – at 3,500 stones and still growing – will be preserved

Eddie, 10, puts a marker at 3,575 stones. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Hitchin care home residents treated to surprise musical performance

Foxholes Care Home residents were treated to a surprise performance from The Hansel Trio last month. Picture: Aaron Wise

Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo

