Letchworth skipper awarded cap as he sets off on new adventure in Australia

Letchworth Rugby Club chairman (left) and president Brian Burke (right) present Sean Flatman with his cap. Archant

The former skipper of Letchworth Rugby Club has been presented with a memento of his time with the club before jetting on to a new life on the other side of the world.

Sean Flatman is moving to Perth in Australia with his fiance to start a new life but after two spells with the Legends Lane club, and in spite of the early finish to the season, club officials felt they had to mark the occasion in some way.

And so, in the absence of an end-of-season awards ceremony, president Brian Burke and chairman Chris Lunnon called the player down to the White Lion in Baldock for a farewell rugby dram and a surprise, much-coveted Letchworth rugby cap, given for longevity and outstanding performances on and off the pitch.

Burke said: “No doubt in the years to come it will be a reminder of happy days, good fun and great mates at Legends Lane as he builds his life in the land down under 10,000 miles away.

“We all wish him well.”

