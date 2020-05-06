Ambition remains resolute for Letchworth as Basra joins club

Letchworth Rugby Club asisstant coach Jaggy Johal welcomes new director of rugby Baz Bazra to Legends Lane. Archant

Uncertainty is rife in all sport at the minute but while a start date for any new season is up in the air Letchworth Rugby Club are sure of one thing – their ambition remains unequivocal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The evidence to prove that they say is the appointment of Baz Basra as director of rugby.

The new top dog comes with 30 years experience of playing and coaching at National League level with the likes of Bedford and Hertford as well as his County Championship performances with Hertfordshire.

And according to his former coach Graham Walker, his appointment at the London Two North West club will spearhead the drive back up the leagues.

Walker said: “As a player, Baz was fiercely competitive and strong as an ox but he also had that analytical side to his game, working out opposition weaknesses as the match went on.

“He has carried that ethos into his coaching career with considerable success. We are lucky to have secured his services.”

Basra will not only help with the development of the players but will also be recruiting support coaches, with the long term goal to provide continuity.

He said: “I am excited about the prospect of developing this young squad. The potential is there and to bring it out and challenge the best is my goal.

“In parallel, I want to establish a robust coaching legacy to put Letchworth firmly back as a top five club in Hertfordshire.”

Club president Brian Burke said: “These are exciting times for the club.

“On field facilities have never been better and we have a young side that has weathered their introduction to London league rugby and developed so well over the past season.

“With more to come there will certainly a buzz around Legends Lane next season.

“Whenever the season starts, we will be ready.”