Advanced search

Ambition remains resolute for Letchworth as Basra joins club

PUBLISHED: 11:23 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 06 May 2020

Letchworth Rugby Club asisstant coach Jaggy Johal welcomes new director of rugby Baz Bazra to Legends Lane.

Letchworth Rugby Club asisstant coach Jaggy Johal welcomes new director of rugby Baz Bazra to Legends Lane.

Archant

Uncertainty is rife in all sport at the minute but while a start date for any new season is up in the air Letchworth Rugby Club are sure of one thing – their ambition remains unequivocal.

The evidence to prove that they say is the appointment of Baz Basra as director of rugby.

The new top dog comes with 30 years experience of playing and coaching at National League level with the likes of Bedford and Hertford as well as his County Championship performances with Hertfordshire.

And according to his former coach Graham Walker, his appointment at the London Two North West club will spearhead the drive back up the leagues.

Walker said: “As a player, Baz was fiercely competitive and strong as an ox but he also had that analytical side to his game, working out opposition weaknesses as the match went on.

“He has carried that ethos into his coaching career with considerable success. We are lucky to have secured his services.”

Basra will not only help with the development of the players but will also be recruiting support coaches, with the long term goal to provide continuity.

He said: “I am excited about the prospect of developing this young squad. The potential is there and to bring it out and challenge the best is my goal.

“In parallel, I want to establish a robust coaching legacy to put Letchworth firmly back as a top five club in Hertfordshire.”

Club president Brian Burke said: “These are exciting times for the club.

“On field facilities have never been better and we have a young side that has weathered their introduction to London league rugby and developed so well over the past season.

“With more to come there will certainly a buzz around Legends Lane next season.

“Whenever the season starts, we will be ready.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two arrested in Stevenage on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Most Read

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two arrested in Stevenage on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Latest from the The Comet

Ambition remains resolute for Letchworth as Basra joins club

Letchworth Rugby Club asisstant coach Jaggy Johal welcomes new director of rugby Baz Bazra to Legends Lane.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

Best Employers: How working from home can work for your people - and for your business

Home working has many benefits - but can be challenging for parents with children at home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin to be represented in Big Breastfeeding Cafe 2020

Hannah Brown, of Jolly Brown Vintage, will represent Hitchin at the Big Breastfeeding Cafe tomorrow. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24