Advanced search

new

Letchworth pull off shock comeback to earn victory over rivals Datchworth

PUBLISHED: 14:54 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 31 January 2020

Datchworth V Letchworth . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Datchworth V Letchworth . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Letchworth pulled off a shock comeback to beat rivals Datchworth 26-16 on Saturday afternoon.

After a bright start, Letchworth failed to capitalise on early possession and Datchworth countered, going over for an unconverted try.

A flowing move out wide moments later extended that lead and Letchworth found themselves 10-0 behind.

The Legends battled back though and got a much-needed converted try to reduce the score.

Johnny Brain's driving run started the move, before Arun Johal and Chris Gibbs moved the ball through the hands to allow Will Stacey to cross over, with Jai Johal kicking through the posts.

You may also want to watch:

Stacey was then involved in the move for the try that put Letchworth in front as he fed Julian Kitson who found Chris Gibbs, eventually setting up Johal to go over for an unconverted try and a 12-10 half-time lead.

Things looked set to unravel after the break though as Datchworth began to dominate once again.

Two good penalties put the hosts back ahead with a 16-12 lead, but the Legends battled back once again.

Harry Charlier dashed forward to break through the Datchworth defence and pop the ball off to Gibbs to score.

The hosts then threw the kitchen sink at Letchworth in an attempt to break their defence, but the visitors held firm against the onslaught.

As Datchworth began to tire the Legends took advantage, with Jai Johal darting clear for a converted try, taking to score to 26-16 and earn Letchworth a bonus point win that looked unlikely early on.

Letchworth have another tough test this weekend when they visit second-placed Hammersmith and Fulham, but they will be full of confidence after a brilliant comeback win.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Latest from the The Comet

Historic Letchworth building facing demolition after apartments and office space plans put forward

The Town Lodge building could be knocked down after a new planning permission submitted last month. Picture: Archant

Letchworth pull off shock comeback to earn victory over rivals Datchworth

Datchworth V Letchworth . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Have you seen this wanted man? Reappeal over Hitchin assault

Herts police relaunch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man, Krystien Do Tuan. Picture: Herts police

Back-to-back wins for Hitchin as Alvechurch brushed aside

Lewis Barker in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else

Grimsby Town 1-3 Stevenage: Boro four points adrift at bottom after Grimsby loss

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020
Drive 24