Letchworth pull off shock comeback to earn victory over rivals Datchworth

Datchworth V Letchworth . Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Letchworth pulled off a shock comeback to beat rivals Datchworth 26-16 on Saturday afternoon.

After a bright start, Letchworth failed to capitalise on early possession and Datchworth countered, going over for an unconverted try.

A flowing move out wide moments later extended that lead and Letchworth found themselves 10-0 behind.

The Legends battled back though and got a much-needed converted try to reduce the score.

Johnny Brain's driving run started the move, before Arun Johal and Chris Gibbs moved the ball through the hands to allow Will Stacey to cross over, with Jai Johal kicking through the posts.

Stacey was then involved in the move for the try that put Letchworth in front as he fed Julian Kitson who found Chris Gibbs, eventually setting up Johal to go over for an unconverted try and a 12-10 half-time lead.

Things looked set to unravel after the break though as Datchworth began to dominate once again.

Two good penalties put the hosts back ahead with a 16-12 lead, but the Legends battled back once again.

Harry Charlier dashed forward to break through the Datchworth defence and pop the ball off to Gibbs to score.

The hosts then threw the kitchen sink at Letchworth in an attempt to break their defence, but the visitors held firm against the onslaught.

As Datchworth began to tire the Legends took advantage, with Jai Johal darting clear for a converted try, taking to score to 26-16 and earn Letchworth a bonus point win that looked unlikely early on.

Letchworth have another tough test this weekend when they visit second-placed Hammersmith and Fulham, but they will be full of confidence after a brilliant comeback win.