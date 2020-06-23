Letchworth go for Brain to lead the push for promotion

John Brain will be the playing captain at Letchworth Rugby Club for the 2020-2021 season. Picture: LAURIE BROWNE Archant

Letchworth Rugby Club are hoping to use their Brain to get their promotion charge after appointing a new playing captain for the season.

Head coach Baz Basra has gone for second-row John Brain to lead the Legends’ charge up the London Two North West table.

The forward is no stranger to the role either having took on the responsibility in a number of games last season.

As a youngster, Brain enjoyed his rugby at Royston but feeling the need to step up the leagues, he followed in his father David’s footsteps and joined Letchworth.

He said: “The club have declared an ambition to challenge for promotion within two seasons and my on-field job is to motivate and keep us playing to the game plan.

“Off the field it is to bond the team into a band of brothers.

“I believe we have the talent to challenge for and meet that ambition. It starts with hard yards now.”

Training within the RFU guidelines started on Thursday with over 50 players reporting for duty.

Any new players are welcome to turn up and join in.