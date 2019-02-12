Advanced search

Hitchin remove Wasps’ sting as they stay on course for promotion

PUBLISHED: 07:05 21 February 2019

Ben Wiggins slotted five conversions in Hitchins comfortable success over Wasps FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin remain the team to catch in Herts Middlesex Division One after a comfortable 60-8 success against Wasps FC.

The Hedgehogs are still top of the table, two points clear of Finsbury Park and with a healthy 13-point buffer back to St Albans as they look to secure an immediate return to London Division Three.

This latest triumph at Old Hale Way saw them run in 10 tries.

The first arrived early, Will Evans winning the race to the ball after a neat kick through by Ben Wiggins and they didn’t have long to wait for the second either.

This time it was Ruiri Shanahan who made the decisive incision into the Wasps defence and his pass out of the tackle put Fred Rooney over the whitewash.

Neither score was converted but Wiggins had better luck after try number three, a five-metre scrum that was duly shoved over the line after Hitchin were awarded a penalty, number eight Ryan Arbon getting the final touch.

And Hitchin continued their dominance before half-time brought some blessed relief for the visitors.

A side-stepping break from Dan Wiggins brought the bonus-point score, brother Ben converting which he did again after Arbon fed Will Rooney for a fifth score.

The only blot on the copybook for Hitchin in the first period was a penalty kicked over the bar by Wasps.

But that only made the score 31-3 and the second half didn’t get any better for those in the black shirts.

Adam Shaw scored twice with Fred Rooney also getting his second in between those.

Wasps did bag a try of their own in the corner but Hitchin remained on top.

Jon Whitby went over before the final home try was scored by Pierre De Rancourt, Ben Wiggins bagging his second conversion of the half.

Hitchin host Gillingham Anchorians in the LSE Junior Vase semi-final on Saturday.

