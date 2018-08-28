Hitchin Ladies 15-5 Royston: Winning run continues as Hedgehogs move clear at the top after Hertfordshire derby

Hitchin Ladies First XV stretched their winning streak to 10 games and moved eight points clear at the top of the league as they beat second placed Royston 15-5 in a Hertfordshire derby on Sunday afternoon.

Casey Burgess opening the scoring with five minutes gone before Cara Wäckerlin-Lavelle scored her first try for the Hedgehogs just after half-time.

The visitors fought back with a try of their own, but Suzie Gajda-Hilton scored in the dying seconds to wrap up the points for Hitchin.

The home side saw all of the ball in the opening minutes and made their possession count when Burgess crossed over in the corner to make it 5-0.

Burgess then had an impact at the other end as Royston nearly broke through with their first attack, but her try saving tackle kept Hitchin ahead.

The rest of the first-half passed without any significant chances for either side, with the Hedgehogs in control but unable to find a way through the visitor’s strong defence.

They did force they way through just after the break though, with Wäckerlin-Lavelle powering over after sustained pressure near the Royston try line.

The away side then found a way back into the game, a powerful run evading a number of Hitchin players to make the score 10-5.

With their unbeaten run and Hertfordshire derby bragging rights in mind, Hitchin defended resolutely and when they broke forward they made it count, with Gajda-Hilton powering over to make it 15-5 in game’s last action.

The win sees Hitchin pull away from Royston in the league table, with a trip to third place Harringey up next on February 3.