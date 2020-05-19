Advanced search

Former Saracens man returns to where it all began at Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 17:29 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 19 May 2020

Tom Jubb in action for Saracens. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

2012 Matthew Impey

New Letchworth Rugby Club head coach Baz Basra has brought one of the club’s success stories back to Legends Lane as part of his coaching staff.

Tom Jubb turned out in the professional game for the likes of Saracens, Bedford Blues, Coventry and Hartpury College as well as representing England at age-group level and U20s.

But the 27-year-old second-row has called it a day on his professional playing career and chosen to bring his life full circle by giving something back to the game at his junior club.

Past Hertfordshire president Graham Walker is delighted to welcome him back to Legends Lane.

He said: “Tom is from the era that produced Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe. It was a regular pleasure for me to present them with awards as they towered over me.

“We are delighted to see him back at Letchworth and looking forward to the on pitch improvements he will bring.”

Basra is hoping his revamped coaching set up can develop the talented young squad and push them to promotion from London Two North West.

New players are also welcome to come and join the club when rugby eventually recommences.

Stevenage Borough Council on brink of declaring bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

