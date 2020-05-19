Former Saracens man returns to where it all began at Letchworth

Tom Jubb in action for Saracens. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS 2012 Matthew Impey

New Letchworth Rugby Club head coach Baz Basra has brought one of the club’s success stories back to Legends Lane as part of his coaching staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Jubb turned out in the professional game for the likes of Saracens, Bedford Blues, Coventry and Hartpury College as well as representing England at age-group level and U20s.

But the 27-year-old second-row has called it a day on his professional playing career and chosen to bring his life full circle by giving something back to the game at his junior club.

Past Hertfordshire president Graham Walker is delighted to welcome him back to Legends Lane.

He said: “Tom is from the era that produced Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe. It was a regular pleasure for me to present them with awards as they towered over me.

“We are delighted to see him back at Letchworth and looking forward to the on pitch improvements he will bring.”

Basra is hoping his revamped coaching set up can develop the talented young squad and push them to promotion from London Two North West.

New players are also welcome to come and join the club when rugby eventually recommences.