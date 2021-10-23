Youngsters to benefit as Crusaders win grant from Rugby League World Cup

North Herts Crusaders are hoping to get more and more people playing rugby league after receiving a grant ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The event, which takes place across England, will be the first time that the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games will come together as one.

And as part of the legacy programme attached to the tournament, the Hitchin-based club have picked up £3,466.70 to help fund their training and playing equipment.

Most of the equipment currently being used is from their formation in 2012 but with the club re-introducing a junior section last season, and their plans to expand it further with new U13, U14 and U16 teams, new kit is vitally needed.

Crusaders’ chairman Ollie Adams said: “The RLWC capital grants legacy programme has come at the right time for us and this award will help us to reach our goals and long-term ambitions.

“As a club we are funded by some fantastic sponsors, especially SM2Communicate, our lead sponsor, along with memberships so to outlay a cost for equipment such as this would have made a huge dent our finances, so we are extremely grateful that we have been awarded this funding.”

Jon Dutton, chief executive of RLWC2021, said: “The grants programme is focused on ensuring the next generation of rugby league players have the best possible experience and barriers to participate are removed.

“We are delighted to award this grant to North Herts Crusaders and look forward to seeing the results of this investment that aims to deliver real change in their community.”

Chief executive of the Rugby Football League Ralph Rimmer added: “Hosting the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 offers so many opportunities for everyone involved in the game in this country and beyond, and the facilities that will be delivered by the capital grants programme will be a big part of that transformation.

“The RFL are proud to be involved in that process, and we congratulate all the successful applicants and look forward to the impact of this unprecedented level of investment in the game for years to come.”

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will kick off on October 23, 2021 with the opening ceremony and England’s first game taking place at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Many of the venues involved are in the traditional northern heartland of rugby league but there are games being played closer to Hertfordshire.

Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates Stadium will host one of the men’s semi-final while the Copper Box Arena is home for England’s group in the wheelchair tournament.

Slightly further north Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, which usually sees rugby union played as the home of Wasps, will have one men’s game.

Clubs, organisations and communities that run rugby league activities are encouraged to apply for this legacy funding by visiting www.rlwc2021.com/facilities