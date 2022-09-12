Letchworth turn on the style to open new season with a high-scoring win

Letchworth Garden City opened up life in the new regional and higher division in style - beating Brentwood in a thrilling 12-try contest.

Letchworth got seven of them, through six different scorers, to claim a 48-37 and put them fourth in the fledgling Regional Two Anglia standings.

Letchworth and Brentwood observed a two-minute silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: PATRICK ALLEN

The game may have been all action once it got going but before it there had been an impeccable two-minute silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, both teams and supporters using the occasion to honour of the monarch.

But the noise was cranked up once the tries started.

Letchworth got the ball rolling with a score from skipper Liam Fitts, charging the ball down and then getting it back off Danny Odita

A nasty eye injury during the move ended his game early but it didn't stop the momentum going towards the home side, Tom Lewis setting up fellow debutant Jack Askham for the try which was converted.

Two penalties for Brentwood halved the gap and then the visitors took the lead with a converted try.









It wasn't even close to the final score of the half though and by the time the whistle did sound, Letchworth had not only restored their lead but moved 31-18 ahead.

Oscar Robinson went over close to the posts for a converted score and then Odita went over, the extras missed

Brentwood got five points back before the Legends added another seven, Ifereimi Vukinavanua setting up scrum-half Harvey Howman for the try.

Josh Sharp was one of three debutants for Letchworth against Brentwood. - Credit: PATRICK ALLEN

A yellow card for Letchworth's Dan Peasnell gave Brentwood the first score of the second period but a penalty and then another try for Robinson and one for Josh Sharp, the third of the three debutants, stretched the home lead to 48-25

The away side didn't lie down though and two tries, one converted, narrowed the gap to 11 with a few minutes to go.

There was to be no losing bonus point for Brentwood though and the five for Letchworth will build confidence for the campaign ahead.

Letchworth celebrate their win over Brentwood. - Credit: PATRICK ALLEN



