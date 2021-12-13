Letchworth inching closer to the top spots as Hitchin's promotion hopes take another hit

Letchworth enjoyed a fine afternoon at home to Enfield Ignatians in London Two North West. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth inched their way closer to the promotion places in London Two North West after thumping Enfield Ignatians at Legends Lane.

The 41-7 win keeps them third in the table at the midway stage but now just four points behind second placed Old Priorians, who suffered their second defeat of the year away to undefeated league leaders HAC.

All smiles for Letchworth after they beat Enfield Ignatians at Legends Lane. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

The north Londoners had arrived in Hertfordshire with a decent defensive record but the patterns of play run by the hosts, coupled with superb interlinking between forwards and backs, saw wave after wave of pressure on the visitors' try-line.

They had two tries and a penalty before the break giving them a 17-0 lead.

New boy Will Titherington went in for a debut try to get the ball rolling, Johal adding the conversion and a penalty before adding the extras to brother Arun's score.

An 80-metre move at the start of the second half gave Titherington a second and although Enfield did pull one back, the pressure continued to be put on by the Legends.

Josh Dell bounced off several tackles before the ball found its way to skipper Liam Fitts for the score and great play between the Johal clan took the score to 34-7, Hem getting the final touch.

Dell deservedly got the final score to complete a superb win.

Letchworth head to Datchworth for the last game of 2021, the Men in Green having suffered a 51-0 loss away to Fullerians on Saturday, although they remain outside of the relegation places.

Hitchin's poor form continues as they suffered a third straight loss in Division Three North West, going down 29-21 at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Welwyn.

Welwyn had edged clear in the first half scoring three tries but a score from Ciaran Sale and a couple of penalties against Welwyn allowed James Bolter to set up a platform on the five-metre line which ended with Jimmy McCormack squirting over.

They still needed a try-saving tackle from full-back Phil Ryan to keep them in touch but they turned round just 17-10 down.

And after going close through Sale immediately after the break, Ben Wiggins added three points before Ian Compton's score gave them the lead for the first time.

It was the last time they held the advantage as two further tries from Welwyn, one converted, meant that an Evans penalty was merely a consolation and still left them short of a bonus point.

The second-team suffered a 33-13 defeat to a strong Hendon side. Charlie Wood-Jones scored two penalties and a conversion from the kicking tee, while Sam Thompson scored the solitary Hitchin try.