Letchworth take spoils on dramatic final day with Hitchin also on the winner's step

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:55 PM April 5, 2022
Letchworth celebrate their second place and promotion.

Letchworth celebrate their second place and promotion. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth finished their season in the perfect fashion - with victory over rivals Old Priorians taking them to second in London Two North West.

The match lived up to all the expectations with the Legends Lane-based rugby club claiming a 26-22 success.

Priorians had lost second one week earlier with defeat to champions HAC but they started like a team with a point to prove, bagging a converted try in the early stages.


A second unconverted score followed on 27 minutes but it took just three minutes for Letchworth to cancel that out, Harvey Howman making the initial break and Kyle Hughes stretching out an arm to score.

The gap was closed completely five minutes later when Luke Mongston set up Arun Johal for a try converted by brother Hem and they took the lead just moments later, Johal converting after a Luke Campbell score.


But that wasn't the end of the first-half drama and Priorians still had time to tie things up at 19-19 and almost retake the lead, Howman preventing a certain score with a tap tackle.

The second period was not as breathless but it was no less entertaining.

A wonderful team try for Letchworth was finished off by Michael Waters with Johal adding the extras to give them an advantage which was cut by three when Priorians landed a penalty.

The finale was full of Letchworth nerves but with the visitors on the attack, they found a defence in no mood to ship any more points.

The final play of the game saw Howman and centre Will Titherington turnover the ball allowing Hem Johal to kick to touch and start the celebrations.

Ian Crompton breaks a tackle for Hitchin in their win over Tabard.

Ian Crompton breaks a tackle for Hitchin in their win over Tabard. - Credit: MARTIN WIGGINS


Hitchin finished their London Three North West campaign on a high, with a 57-22 win at home to Tabard giving them third place.

They bagged nine tries in the success although their much-improved defence had one of their tougher tests as the Radlett-based visitors bagged four of their own.


Most of them came in the first half as the Hedgehogs turned round 33-10 to the good.

Hitchin's Ben Wiggins converts a try against Tabard.

Hitchin's Ben Wiggins converts a try against Tabard. - Credit: MARTIN WIGGINS

Ruiri Shanahan got the first, which Ben Wiggins converted, and the latter did so again after his own score under the posts.

Wiggins managed two more conversions for the next three tries, Frazer McGowan getting two of them and Ian Crompton one.

Rhys Gregory scored twice early in the second period and Hitchin completed their afternoon's work with scores from Sean McGinnity and James Bolter.

Rugby Union
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News

