Letchworth bounce to win at Grasshoppers while Hitchin stay top with walkover

Published: 8:30 AM October 7, 2021

Letchworth picked up a big win on the road at Grasshoppers to move fifth in the Division Two North West table.

The 23-15 success was in contrast to the two side's last meeting, the final game in March 2020 before COVID-19 hit.

That resulted in a 33-30 win for the Hoppers, secured by a last-minute penalty.

They had another another in this encounter which would have secured a losing bonus point but it was shanked wide to preserve the eight-point winning margin.

Scrum-half Harvey Howman helped Letchworth to that score with a smart game in the wet conditions, utilising the box kick to turn the home defenders towards their own line.

The home side had kicked the first points of the game after a period of pressure but they were all tied at half-time, Luke Mongston with the try and a conversion from Dan Duke adding to a penalty.

Howman nipped over for a try at the start of the second half, Hem Johal converting and the replacement also kicked a penalty to extend Letchworth's lead to 20-10.

Hoppers did pull a try back out wide but crucially it went unconverted and another Duke penalty extended the visitors' lead to eight, ending the scoring.

Hitchin stayed top of London Three North West without even playing, their match with Old Merchant Taylors' ending in a walkover.

The development side took centre-stage in their absence and picked up a 25-12 win over Tring thirds.

Eighteen-year-old Louix West scored their first try on his senior debut, George Vivian converting for a 7-7 tie at half-time.

Arron Aatkar got try number two and Adam Baird extended the lead with a typical incisive surge and although Tring pulled a try back, Aatkar got his second and a penalty from Vivian rounded off a great afternoon.

The firsts have another week off on Saturday while the development side go to Leighton Buzzard.