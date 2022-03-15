Letchworth remain locked in battle for second after bonus-point win over Hampstead

Letchworth continued their hunt for second-place in London Two North West with another victory - this one at home to Hampstead.

The 33-12 success leaves the Legends in third place with two games to go, level on points with Old Priorians who they face on the last day of the season.

They had to mix it up against a dogged Hampstead side, combining a strong scrum with some swift handling and running in attack.

Letchworth enjoyed a 33-23 win over Hampstead in London Two North West. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

A stiff breeze gave the visitors the first try as an attempted box kick from Letchworth near their line went backwards, with Hampstead quickest to react.

Suitably warned as to the wind's power, Letchworth kept the ball in hand more and great handling sent Luke Mongston bursting through the line before he fed back row partner Joe Allison for the score.

The conversion pushed the hosts into the lead but Hampstead still had the advantage of the conditions which thy used to put pressure on the home line.

A penalty was missed and Letchworth had to defend stoutly to kick their noses in front and when they managed to get the ball once again, they managed to extend that lead.

A penalty came after a rolling maul was collapsed and after the scrum was chosen, Harvey Howman sniped down the side of a ruck to make it 14-5 at the break.

With the wind at their backs they added a third score, this one a penalty try for infringements by Hampstead at more scrums, but a yellow card to Martin Day allowed Hampstead to stay in touch with a converted score of their own.

But the final 10 minutes belonged to Letchworth and after colts captain Josh Staddon had scored his first senior try on his second first-team appearance, Hem Johal adding the conversion, Kyle Hughes rounded off the scoring.

Hitchin's title hopes in the incredible London Three North West season took a hit as they lost 17-5 to Cheshunt.

Phil Ryan got their only score as the Hedgehogs drop to fifth in the table with three points separating leaders Finchley and their visitors in sixth.

Their next game is away to third-placed Welwyn on March 26.