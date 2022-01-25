Letchworth made to work all the way by Hackney to keep promotion bid on track

Letchworth prepare for a scrum in their win against Hackney. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth and Hitchin continued their promotion pushes with more solid victories.

Letchworth's came in a 45-5 success at home to Hackney in London Two North West and while the score did flatter the Legends slightly, the fact the hosts were able to capitalise when their chance came bodes well for the remainder of the season.

For the first 55 minutes bottom of the table Hackney frustrated Letchworth and it was only in the final quarter that the floodgates finally opened.

At half-time the Legends led 14-5 but had been shocked on 15 minutes when a driving maul from Hackney rumbled over the line.

A penalty try after Chris Gibbs was impeded put them in front and Tommy Wilcock stretched that lead, Hem Johal adding the conversion from the touchline.

Letchworth had to battle to success against basement side Hackney in London Two North West. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

It took more than 10 minutes after the break for Letchworth to get their third try, Kyle Hughes finishing off a big drive by the pack, and Joe Allison brought up the bonus point, with Johal's conversion making it 26-5.

The Legends did turn the screw late on. Gibbs went over on the wing before Hughes bulldozed his way in for his second.

Johal kicked the conversion for that and the last try, scored by skipper Liam Fitts.

The seconds also enjoyed a victory as they best Finchley 26-15.

Hem Johal was in fine form with the boot for Letchworth against Hackney. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Hitchin meanwhile had a resounding 43-17 win away to promotion rivals St Albans in London Three North West.

They started in the worst possible way, conceding a try on three minutes but after missing with a penalty, they got their first try of the day courtesy of Will Evans.

The remainder of the half saw the Hedgehogs exerting territorial pressure on their hosts with two further tries coming in the final 10 minutes, Ciaran Sale stepping inside two defenders for the first and winger Bertrand Debeuf scoring the second in the corner.

A sin-bin in the second half didn't help St Albans, and Evans found a gap to secure the bonus-point try for Hitchin, but the home side did at least show some fight after this to score two tries of their own.

Ben Wiggins slotted a penalty from nearly 40 metres to settle Hitchin nerves, increasing their advantage to 14 points with 15 minutes remaining and any remaining resistance was squashed by Adam Baird getting on the end of a catch and drive from a line-out.

Evans provided the cherry on top of the cake with his hat-trick score on 79 minutes.

The second team, however, lost 39-24 at Harpenden.