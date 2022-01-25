Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Letchworth made to work all the way by Hackney to keep promotion bid on track

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:00 PM January 25, 2022
Letchworth prepare for a scrum in their win against Hackney.

Letchworth prepare for a scrum in their win against Hackney. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth and Hitchin continued their promotion pushes with more solid victories.

Letchworth's came in a 45-5 success at home to Hackney in London Two North West and while the score did flatter the Legends slightly, the fact the hosts were able to capitalise when their chance came bodes well for the remainder of the season.

For the first 55 minutes bottom of the table Hackney frustrated Letchworth and it was only in the final quarter that the floodgates finally opened.

At half-time the Legends led 14-5 but had been shocked on 15 minutes when a driving maul from Hackney rumbled over the line.

A penalty try after Chris Gibbs was impeded put them in front and Tommy Wilcock stretched that lead, Hem Johal adding the conversion from the touchline.

Letchworth had to battle to success against basement side Hackney in London Two North West.

Letchworth had to battle to success against basement side Hackney in London Two North West. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

It took more than 10 minutes after the break for Letchworth to get their third try, Kyle Hughes finishing off a big drive by the pack, and Joe Allison brought up the bonus point, with Johal's conversion making it 26-5.

The Legends did turn the screw late on. Gibbs went over on the wing before Hughes bulldozed his way in for his second.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital struck off
  2. 2 Two boys arrested after police helicopter search
  3. 3 Driver disqualified after admitting to drinking wine at the wheel
  1. 4 More than 80 vacancies up for grabs at Stevenage Airbus
  2. 5 New date for Stevenage Marks & Spencer opening
  3. 6 A brief history of Fairfield: One of Bedfordshire's newest towns
  4. 7 Family pays tribute to 'wonderful and caring' husband and father
  5. 8 New dad welcomes baby amid brain tumour treatment
  6. 9 Ian Stewart murder trial: Diane 'suffered lack of oxygen for up to an hour'
  7. 10 Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johal kicked the conversion for that and the last try, scored by skipper Liam Fitts.

The seconds also enjoyed a victory as they best Finchley 26-15.

Hem Johal was in fine form with the boot for Letchworth against Hackney.

Hem Johal was in fine form with the boot for Letchworth against Hackney. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Hitchin meanwhile had a resounding 43-17 win away to promotion rivals St Albans in London Three North West.

They started in the worst possible way, conceding a try on three minutes but after missing with a penalty, they got their first try of the day courtesy of Will Evans.

The remainder of the half saw the Hedgehogs exerting territorial pressure on their hosts with two further tries coming in the final 10 minutes, Ciaran Sale stepping inside two defenders for the first and winger Bertrand Debeuf scoring the second in the corner.

A sin-bin in the second half didn't help St Albans, and Evans found a gap to secure the bonus-point try for Hitchin, but the home side did at least show some fight after this to score two tries of their own.

Ben Wiggins slotted a penalty from nearly 40 metres to settle Hitchin nerves, increasing their advantage to 14 points with 15 minutes remaining and any remaining resistance was squashed by Adam Baird getting on the end of a catch and drive from a line-out.

Evans provided the cherry on top of the cake with his hat-trick score on 79 minutes.

The second team, however, lost 39-24 at Harpenden.

Rugby Union
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

Emergency services attend crash near busy Stevenage roundabout

Bianca Wild

person
The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year

Herts Live News

Woman sentenced after Aldi bottle smashing spree

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Police stock

Herts Live News

Two reports of indecent exposure in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Outside Iceland in The Forum in Stevenage

Retail

Stevenage Iceland to permanently close today

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon