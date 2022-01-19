Letchworth and Hitchin keep up promotion hopes with good wins

Will Evans scores for Hitchin in their win over Harrow. - Credit: MARTIN WIGGINS

Letchworth and Hitchin both maintained their promotion challenges with comprehensive successes.

Letchworth remain third in London Two North West after a 24-0 win on the road at Hemel Hempstead.

It came with a valuable bonus-point, not secured though until the final minutes.

The Legends had to work hard against a bulky Hemel pack and their defensive work was noted with a near-flawless display. Kyle Hughes was outstanding up front and Arun Johal had another great game in the backs.

Letchworth got off to a good start.

Tatenda Gurure had a try brought back for a forward pass and from the resultant scrum Joe Allison spilled the ball over the line.

However, they were not to be denied and the next set-piece brought the score, Harvey Howman nipping in to pinch the ball and go over.

Hem Johal added the conversion.

That proved to be the only score in the first half with Hemel keeping Letchworth on their toes with some good pressure at times.

The second period saw more concentrated attacks from the visitors and they got try number two on 50 minutes, Liam Fitts setting up a great position for Arun Johal to score and brother Hem convert again.

Another great Letchworth move ended in Martin Day bulldozing his way over in the corner and with 20 minutes to go, hopes were high for the bonus point.

But it seemed to be slipping rapidly from their grasp until a quick penalty from Gibbs was moved first one way and then the other, eventually falling to substitute winger Josh Dell to sprint in.

Hitchin's first game of 2022 snapped a three-game losing streak and kept a fascinating promotion battle in London Three North West alive.

They beat Harrow 41-3 to move up to fifth, with any of the top six still in contention for the title and second promotion spot.





They came from behind to do it, an early penalty in front of the posts easy pickings for the visitors, but they took the lead on15 minutes through flanker James Bolter and never looked back.

The second try arrived on 30 minutes, Frazer McGown charging down an attempted clearance kick and from the ensuing chaos, Ian Crompton intercepted a Harrow pass and Phillip Ryan touched down.

A converted try gave them a 17-3 half-time lead, Bolter scoring his second under the posts and the Hedgehogs made a rapid start to the second half.

The bonus-point score came courtesy of Bertrand Debeuf and number five came from a kick return by Ryan and Greg Ranson, Simon Taylor getting the final touch.

Harrow had their best period of the game with 15 minutes to go but were unable to score and Hitchin made them suffer as Matt Trussell, Taylor and Compton set up Debeuf for his second try.

They weren't finished there though and Compton and Tom Tidey were able to breach the tiring Harrow defence with Evans spotting the final gap and going under the posts.

The development team lost 21-15 to league leaders Tring while the thirds were beaten 40-30 at home to Shelford.