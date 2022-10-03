Hitchin ladies super start to season continues with Shelford success

Match Report

Hitchin ladies win a line-out on their way to victory against Shelford. - Credit: HITCHIN RUGBY CLUB

Hitchin's men may have been without a game but their ladies took full advantage of being in the spotlight.

The men's match at Enfield Ignatians in Counties One Herts Middlesex was awarded to the Hedgehogs after problems raising a front row and a side for the hosts.

The ladies, however, were in dominant mood as they continue their scintillating start to the Championship Midlands Two season.

After promotion last year, they are now up to second after backing up an opening day 81-0 success over Birmingham Moseley with a 38-7 victory at home to Shelford.

Hitchin started quickly and had ran up a 24-0 lead at the break.

Emma Cramphorn got the ball rolling but it took solid defence to keep Shelford out before they scored again, Claire Crompton going over.

Courtney Arberry-Jones bagged number three, with Chloe Hill converting both that one and the fourth from Cramphorn, her second of the game.

The second half saw numerous phases of good play from both sides but plenty of turnovers and penalties too.

Hill both scored and then converted the bonus point try and although the visitors grabbed a consolation after that, Hitchin were not finished and a second try for Arberry-Jones and fourth conversion from Hill rounded the game off.

The ladies now have a week off, coinciding with the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, before a trip to Buckingham Swans on October 16.

Letchworth's men welcomed Eton Manor to Legends Lane and the two undefeated sides put on a classic, the game finishing in a 19-19 draw.

The hosts were 19-0 down after half an hour but showed great character and played some superb rugby to fight back and they almost snatched the win with the final kick of the game.

Manor were penalised for being off their feet at a ruck just inside nine metres inside their own half but Josh Sharp's penalty attempt drifted right of the posts.

There was a nervy start from the home side but they looked to be coming good when Eton Manor scored on 22 minutes in the right corner.

The conversion was expertly landed and eight minutes later the visitors had romped to a commanding three-score lead.

Crucially though Letchworth had seven points back by half-time, scoring when the away team were down to 14 with a yellow card.

A scrum brought another penalty and this one was tapped quickly by Tom Lewis who barged his way over, Sharp kicking the extras.

They had chances in the opening stages of the second half but a forward pass and then a fine covering tackle on Will Titherington kept them out.

Manor had chances too but it was the Legends who scored next, a kick to the corner turned into a rolling maul that got up to the line, allowing Tommy Wilcock to use his strength and score with Sharp converting.

The equalising score came with less than five minutes to go, Titherington going over to the side of the posts.

The conversion, like the penalty to come, went to the right of the posts though, but a draw was a fair result for a pulsating game.

Letchworth go to Thurrock on Saturday.



