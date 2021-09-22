Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Hitchin romp to opening-day success but Letchworth and Datchworth left licking their wounds

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:58 AM September 22, 2021   
Hitchin proved too powerful for Tabard as they opened the new season with a big victory.

Hitchin proved too powerful for Tabard as they opened the new season with a big victory. - Credit: HITCHIN RFC

Hitchin got the new league season off to a resounding start with a 73-0 mauling of Tabard.

The Hedgehogs bagged 11-tries as they stormed to the top of the early London Three North West table at Cobden Hill.

Ben Wiggins collected his own kick ahead to start the rout, converting his own try too which he repeated after Jon Welsford's break.

James Bolter added try number three and the bonus point was secured before half-time with Tabard short by two players spending quality time in the sin-bin, Will Rooney got this one.

Betrand Debeuf bagged a try converted by Wiggins in the second half before the final 20 minutes saw the floodgates well and truly opened.

Joe Hall got two and Bolter his second while Ian Crompton, Pierre de Rancourt and Harry Wilders joined them on the list of scorers.

Wiggins ended up with nine successful conversions to crown a perfect day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre
  2. 2 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
  3. 3 Two schools' birthday celebrations can finally go ahead
  1. 4 Elianna's leukaemia battle inspires family fun day
  2. 5 Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week
  3. 6 Revealed: Stevenage pantomime cast members announced for Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre
  4. 7 Community fieldwalking to uncover Hitchin's Roman ruins hailed 'huge success'
  5. 8 Suspended garden waste collections to briefly resume
  6. 9 Man wanted for possession of offensive weapon
  7. 10 Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning

Letchworth, however, opened their London Two North West campaign with a 40-14 loss at newly-relegated Old Priorians.

The hosts were a polished outfit who played a fast-flowing game that caught the north Herts side off their guard.

Letchworth did enjoy superiority in the scrum though and it led to scores in either half, Joe Allison getting the first with both converted by Dan Duke.

Letchworth host Datchworth at Legends Lane on Saturday, the Men in Green having suffered a 44-5 loss at home to HAC.

Rugby
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Sam Collins and Keith Fitzpatrick-Matthews are calling on Hitchin to join their fieldwalk to uncover a Roman bath house

Calls for extra hands to help uncover history-defining Roman bathhouse

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CCTV appeal knifepoint robbery bedwell crescent

Herts Live

Shop employee shaken after knifepoint robbery

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
CCTV

Herts Live

Boy, 13, subjected to distressing indecent exposure at leisure centre

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the flats would look on the former Office Outlet site in Stevenage

Consultation opens on plans for 200 flats on Office Outlet site

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon