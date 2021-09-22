Hitchin romp to opening-day success but Letchworth and Datchworth left licking their wounds

Published: 9:58 AM September 22, 2021

Hitchin proved too powerful for Tabard as they opened the new season with a big victory. - Credit: HITCHIN RFC

Hitchin got the new league season off to a resounding start with a 73-0 mauling of Tabard.

The Hedgehogs bagged 11-tries as they stormed to the top of the early London Three North West table at Cobden Hill.

Ben Wiggins collected his own kick ahead to start the rout, converting his own try too which he repeated after Jon Welsford's break.

James Bolter added try number three and the bonus point was secured before half-time with Tabard short by two players spending quality time in the sin-bin, Will Rooney got this one.

Betrand Debeuf bagged a try converted by Wiggins in the second half before the final 20 minutes saw the floodgates well and truly opened.

Joe Hall got two and Bolter his second while Ian Crompton, Pierre de Rancourt and Harry Wilders joined them on the list of scorers.

Wiggins ended up with nine successful conversions to crown a perfect day.

Letchworth, however, opened their London Two North West campaign with a 40-14 loss at newly-relegated Old Priorians.

The hosts were a polished outfit who played a fast-flowing game that caught the north Herts side off their guard.

Letchworth did enjoy superiority in the scrum though and it led to scores in either half, Joe Allison getting the first with both converted by Dan Duke.

Letchworth host Datchworth at Legends Lane on Saturday, the Men in Green having suffered a 44-5 loss at home to HAC.