Hitchin and Letchworth continue winning ways with bonus-point successes

Published: 5:39 PM October 19, 2021

Greg Ranson got the bonus-point try for Hitchin against Harrow. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Hitchin set-up a huge top of the table clash with St Albans thanks to a dominating victory over Harrow.

The 41-7 success keeps the Hedgehogs top of London Three North West with four wins from four.

They are three points ahead of Saints, who have three wins and a draw from their opening matches, with the two unbeaten sides meeting at Old Hale Way on Saturday.

The victory at Stanmore saw Hitchin start slowly and they almost went behind when a couple of penalties were missed.

Ben Wiggins kicked three points of their own but that simply spurred Harrow on, the converted try giving them a 7-3 advantage.

However, that was as good as it got for the hosts with Hitchin forcing numerous turnovers, Will Clifford finding the gap for their first try.

That was when Harrow were down to 14 with one player in the sin-bin and it got worse for them after James Bolter scored, with a red card issued for striking the Hitchin man's head after the try was scored.

The 17-7 half-time lead was extended by try number three, Jon Welsford the scorer of that one, and as 14-man Harrow began to tire, Greg Ranson secured the bonus point try.

Ian Crompton found space to dot down the fifth score and Bolter's second try nudged the scoreboard over 40.

Flanker James Dobree-Carey was awarded man of the match on his debut.

The second-team had a thrilling 26-25 win over Harpenden while the thirds fell to a 35-14 loss at home to St Albans.

Luke Mongston scored twice for Letchworth against Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Letchworth took their winning run to three with a huge 51-21 success at home to Hemel Hempstead in London Two North West.

They started explosively, Luke Mongston scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes with both converted by Hem Johal.

The kicker then added three points before Mongston set-up skipper Liam Fitts for try number three while Tatenda Gurure got the bonus-point score for a 29-7 lead at half-time, Hemel scoring late on.

The visitors got the first try of the second half too and added a third after Chris Gibbs had scored number five for the legends.

However, Dan Dukes kicked a penalty and Danny Odita added a debut try before Fitts scored his second and Letchworth's seventh.

Legends go to basement club Hackney on Saturday.