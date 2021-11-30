Hitchin beaten for the first time but Letchworth romp to big win against Ruislip

Scrum half James McCormack made his debut for Hitchin in the defeat to Hendon. - Credit: MARTIN WIGGINS

Hitchin suffered their first defeat of the London Three North West season at home Hendon - losing top spot in the division as well to the visitors.

Hendon had been the only side to beat them in the 2018-19 season too and added to that with this 13-5 victory also denying the Hedgehogs a losing bonus point.

No way through for Hitchin's George Vivian against Hendon. - Credit: MARTIN WIGGINS

They had made the perfect start when George Vivian's long kick was not collected cleanly by the Hendon full-back and the ensuing line-out allowed Nick Panton to peel off from the mail and score in two minutes.

It proved to be their only score of the game as the conversion was missed.

Hendon immediately hit back with a penalty reducing the arrears to two points but they too couldn't find another score, although their lack of points ended in the second period.

Will Evans did send a penalty narrowly wide for Hitchin after the restart but they fell behind after a period of pressure from the north London side.

They grew in confidence after that, adding a second try, but with both conversions missed it kept Hitchin within eight points.

The hosts tried to find a way through but Hendon defended resolutely and starved Hitchin of any chance.

They travel to Cheshunt on Saturday.

The seconds won 47-12 against Hemel Hempstead with a hat-trick of tries for Harry Wilkinson and one each from Rhys Gregory, Carwyn Morgan, Ciaran Sale and Charlie Wood-Jones, the latter also adding six conversions.

Letchworth had much better fortune though as they romped to a 42-0 win at home to Ruislip.

The second half proved hugely fruitful for the Legends with five tries adding to the 10 points scored before the break.

Hem Johal kicked a penalty and then a conversion after Harvey Howman sped through to score near the posts.

The first score of the second period saw Letchworth go the full length of the field, Josh Dell getting the score, and the winger added his second before Johal kicked a second penalty.

Phil Pearson got try number four and Luke Campbell bagged the fifth before the game was wrapped up with another flowing move and try from Arun Johal.

Letchworth now lead the chasing pack in third behind leaders HAC and Old Priorians.