Hitchin remain unbeaten but Letchworth given a kicking lesson on Hackney Marshes

George Vivian made his first-team debut for Hitchin at fly-half in the win over Finsbury Park. - Credit: HITCHIN RFC

Hitchin maintained their position at the top of the table with victory over Finsbury Park but Letchworth had to make do with just two bonus points after losing an entertaining clash with Old Streetonians.

Hitchin's 31-17 win means they remain top of an ever-shortening London Three North West division, Old Merchant Taylors' withdrawal meaning it now contains just 10 teams.

The Hedgehogs weren't at their best though in the first half and turned round trailing 10-5, Nick Panton getting their solitary try after their dominant scrum drove over from five-metres.

However, they made much better use of the ball after the break, Will Rooney starting the fightback before a penalty try put them further in front.

The home side had earned a yellow card in that score and Hitchin esploited the numerical advantage for the bonus-point try, Joe Hall finishing off a wonderful team effort featuring Matt Trussell and Will Evans among others.

When injury reduced Park to 13, Ian Crompton ran in try number five. from an inside pass by Phil Ryan.

Hitchin were in foul trouble when Finsbury got one more try back but debutant fly-half George Vivian ensured there would be no bonus point for them with a superb tackle late on.

Letchworth and Old Streetonians served a high-scoring treat for the watching supporters. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Letchworth meanwhile went down to a 42-39 loss away to Old Streetonians in Division Two North West.

There were plenty of twists and turns throughout but a fine kicking display by the hosts' Eoin Fitzpatrick ensured their victory at Hackney Marshes.

Arun Johal had put them ahead in the first half but Old Street responded with the first of their six converted tries almost immediately.

Tatenda Gurure put them back in front, Hem Johal converting, and although the home side scored again, two further unconverted scores from Luke Mongston and Gurure gave Letchworth a 22-14 lead at the break and one bonus point in the bank.

Gurure completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart but again it went unconverted and a third seven-point try for Old Street meant the Legend's five tries were only worth a six-point lead.

They did convert when Mongston got his second, Kieron Davies on kicking duty, but didn't when Harvey Howman went over after a fourth converted home score, leaving Letchworth 39-28 ahead.

Two quick tries from the hosts ended the scoring and gave the Legends a valuable lesson as they failed to turn late pressure into any more points.