Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Letchworth triumph over Royston in inaugural match

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 4:01 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 4:18 PM May 11, 2021
Letchworth Rugby Club Colts

Letchworth Rugby Club Colts - Credit: Archant

Letchworth played their first Colts fixture at a sunny but windy Royston on Sunday in the first game of the season for both sides.

It was very clear as Letchworth kicked off into a strong breeze that the game was going to be a release of pent-up testosterone, within the first five minutes there had been some huge tackles made.

Letchworth maintained the territorial advantage initially scoring first. After that the lead changed hands several times with Royston a couple tries clear at half time.

The intensity continued into the second half with no quarter given as with the wind Letchworth came back despite Royston crossing the Letchworth line.

Heading into the last quarter the physicality was maintained with Letchworth ultimately winning 36-21.

You may also want to watch:

This was a superb advert for Colts rugby with both sides equally matched, part two will take place at Letchworth on Sunday for the return fixture.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after falling ill in town centre
  2. 2 Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin
  3. 3 Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage
  1. 4 Pedestrians 'dicing with death' on new zebra crossing
  2. 5 Stevenage Borough Council: Labour maintains council control, Mayor loses seat and party leader reactions
  3. 6 Couple appeals to public to help find missing pension money
  4. 7 Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021
  5. 8 Local Election 2021 results: NHDC leader loses seat
  6. 9 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?
  7. 10 County council elections round-up for Stevenage and North Herts
Rugby
Royston News
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marriotts School Year 7 pupil Julia Blackham sadly passed away after becoming unwell at school on Thursday, April 29

Obituary

Marriotts School pays tribute to 'happy and vibrant' student Julia Blackham

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
There is a by-election in Hitchin's Oughton ward.

Local Elections 2021

Local Elections 2021: Stevenage Borough Council

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of two people being held against their will

Three arrested after two people held against their will

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Peartree Park

Skate ramp damage may be 'beyond repair' after vandals target park

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus