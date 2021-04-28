Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Stevenage's most famous cricketing son swaps red ball for football

Logo Icon

Paul Fry

Published: 5:15 PM April 28, 2021   
Roland Butcher (left) and Geoff Boycott at Heathrow Airport after England's tour of the West Indies in 1981

Roland Butcher (left) and Geoff Boycott arrive at Heathrow Airport after returning from England's tour of the West Indies in 1981. - Credit: PA

Stevenage's most famous cricketing son, Roland Butcher, is making a name for himself with the larger round ball - unveiling his own football coaching manual and a new soccer school in the Caribbean.

Butcher was the first black man to play for England, appearing in three tests in the West Indies in 1980-81, but he has long been associated with football.

He played briefly for Stevenage Athletic and has been a scout for Arsenal. He also completed his coaching badges and worked for Brendan Rogers, now the Leicester City manager, when they were at Reading.

The 67-year-old was born in Barbados but grew up in the Old Town and attended Shephalbury School.

He played cricket for the town club before joining Middlesex.

He has now moved back to the country of his birth and in November 2004 was appointed director of sports at the Cave Hill campus of the University of West Indies.

He says his new manual and soccer school aim to help raise playing standards among younger players.

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim of terrifying dog attack in Stevenage park speaks out
  2. 2 Two people taken to hospital following A505 crash
  3. 3 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
  1. 4 Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: young survivor's warning
  2. 5 The green seat: Hitchin's one-of-a-kind biodiverse bench
  3. 6 A505 closed after crash
  4. 7 Jogger injured in Stevenage dog attack
  5. 8 Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses
  6. 9 Seaside mural brightens up Town Lodge demolition site
  7. 10 Schoolboy builds antennae receiving satellite images from home
Cricket
Football
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mark Tanti - known as Demograffix - is a professional graffiti artist from Stevenage

Gallery

Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
money estate unclaimed

People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
B&M Stevenage The Forum

Arrest made after report of indecent exposure in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus