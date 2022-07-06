Redbourn book quarter-final spot in Voneus Village Cup

Redbourn booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Voneus Village Cup with victory over Buckinghamshire's Stoke Green on Sunday.

Captain Ed Hales chose to bat after winning the toss and scored a quick 33 before being trapped lbw in the sixth over.

Connor Yorath and Will Hales (23) took the total to 68, before Charlie Mack raced to 50 off just 39 balls in a 101-run stand in 17 overs for the third wicket.

Yorath was run out by a direct hit for 49 to leave Redbourn 169-3 after 28 overs and Mack pulled to deep backward square to fall for 79 off 65 balls soon after.

Redbourn's Charlie Mack hits a boundary against Stoke Green - Credit: Alastair Cowe

Having slipped from 192-4 to 215-7, Redbourn saw Toby Patrick (19 off 14) and Josh Arnold (19 not out) lift them to 253 from their 40 overs.

Callum Moyle made the breakthrough in the sixth over of Stoke Green's reply, with the score on 40, as Stuart Barker took the catch at point.

And Dan Darvell struck twice to reduce them to 96-3 as George Cutler took a brilliant catch at mid-wicket.

Josh Arnold in batting action for Redbourn against Stoke Green - Credit: Alastair Cowe

Off-spinner Arnold got in on the act to make it 110-4, with Mack producing a run out with only three more added to the total.

Stoke were 128-5 at the midway point as leg-spinner Barker bagged a brace, but Gagan Singh reached his 50 off just 31 balls as 60 runs were scored in six overs to leave them needing 65 off 13 overs.

Only nine runs were scored in the next four overs as Arnold (1-19) stemmed the flow with Patrick, who picked up a wicket to make it 202-8, before Moyle (3-32) returned to claim the last two wickets.

The 2020 finalists now face a trip to Foxton Granta on July 17 as they bid to return to Lord's.