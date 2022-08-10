Steve Evans wants Carabao Cup to help make Stevenage's dreams come true

Danny Rose scored an 89th minute winner as Stevenage beat Reading in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Steve Evans has set his sights of becoming the dream-maker of Stevenage - and he plans on using the Carabao Cup to do so.

Boro's last gasp 2-1 win away to Reading sent them into round two of the League Cup and has got the manager excited about who the draw may give them.

And while he admits winning the thing is not going to happen, going toe to toe with one of the big boys is an achievable aim.

The boss said: "We’re not going to win the Carabao but what we can do is make dreams for the people of Stevenage.

"We’re in the hat and could be drawn away at a League Two club and go out which will make [Reading] partly irrelevant.

"But equally we could draw a Premier League club and then whole town gets excited, especially if it is at home.

"It doesn’t matter whether you are a Stevenage fan or you support the best club in the world, which is Glasgow Celtic.

"Even those that support a London club, they’ll turn up on a Tuesday night, under the lights, won't they?

"And they will all want us to win.

"That’s what dreams are made of."

The victory in Berkshire came courtesy of an 89th-minute winner from Danny Rose, preventing the game from heading to penalties.

Before that a much-changed team had gone in front on 10 minutes from Saxon Earley before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan equalised a little before the midway point of the second half.

And the manager was especially pleased for the match winner.

Evans said: "It was a different contest. Paul [Ince] made eight changes, we’ve made seven.

"We didn’t really know what we were going to get in terms of personnel so it was difficult to prepare.

"We picked a team and for the first half we were outstanding. We should have put it to bed, we should have been three or four ahead.

"Second half they make a couple of changes and come into the game, they have a better spell than us.

"But how does the referee not see the foul on the edge of the box?

"To be fair after that, the transition from the Reading boys is fantastic and it is a great finish.

"Then either team could win it but it is a fantastic ball from Dan Sweeney and a great finish. That bit of class won a cup-tie.

"I’m pleased for Danny Rose, he covered so much ground. He was brilliant when he came on against Stockport, he probably didn’t get the credit he deserved.

"His finish was fantastic."

The seven changes saw everyone who was on the bench against Stockport on Saturday got a start, something Evans says was "quite right" after their match-changing cameos.

Earley was one of them and the young on-loan defender from Norwich City impressed the boss as much with his attitude off the field than his ability on it.

Evans said: "Saxon was probably 80 per cent fit after the dead leg he got on Saturday.

"He’s a player with a huge talent but we need to make sure we manage him properly because it was a big decision to play him.

"But when I met him at the coach, he said he wanted to play so I gave him the opportunity to start.

"That means a lot. He’s a boy but he’s got a man’s body and a man’s physique and a man’s attitude."