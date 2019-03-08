Aims galore for Ickleford Cricket Club but chairman is confident they can achieve them

Ickleford celebrate winning promotion in 2018. Picture: ICKLEFORD CC Archant

There are a number of things Ickleford Cricket Club want to tick off their list during the new season - with promotion for both the first and second teams being chief among them.

Chairman Peter Marsden says there is a very positive feeling flowing through the whole club, with everyone pulling in the right direction. But on the field things needs to get serious.

He said: “Promotion or a high league finish for both teams is the aim but that won't just happen. The hard work starts now.

“Some of our younger players have now finished university so the likes of Sammy Fookes and Ali Munn are back at the club.

“One player we have all watched develop from a young age is 16-year-old George Crouch.

“Maybe this will be his season to fully flourish. The first team is a high standard to join but he has plenty of time on his side.

“We also want to get an U9 team up and running as well as a regular third team with a view to getting a fourth side out. We have the infrastructure.

“And our village day is planned for July 7. Last year was a great success with all the sporting sections and many villagers joining in.”