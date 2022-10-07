Primary schools' cross-country returns in style to Stevenage
- Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES
A primary schools cross-country competition returned to Fairlands Valley Lakes in a blaze of glory.
Hosted by Stevenage Sporting Futures, the annual event saw 16 schools from Stevenage and the surrounding area participate in four competitions for Year 5 and Year 6 pupils, both boys and girls.
In total there were 300 runners involved as well as teachers, parents and members of the public showing their support.
The Year 5 girls event was won by St Ippolyts ahead of Knebworth and Roebuck Academy, although the latter won the individual competition thanks to Phoebe.
St Ippolyts also proved their strength reached up to Year 6 too as they won that team prize ahead of Codicote and Ashtree.
Codicote's Orlaigh was the first girl across the line.
The dominance continued in the Year 6 boys with St Ippolyts getting the better of St Vincent's and Knebworth this time the first runner to break the tape was one of their squad, Olly taking the win.
There was a different winner though in the Year 5 boys as St Vincent de Paul took the win with Codicote in second and St Ippolyts down in third.
The individual winner also came from the winning team, Joshua standing on top of the podium.
A spokesman said, "Congratulations to all of the children who participated in the event. There was an incredible atmosphere throughout and the children did themselves proud.
"Thank you to everyone who supported the day, especially Barnwell School students and Sporting Futures Training apprentices."
For further information about the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team email partnership manager Regan Carolan on rcarolan@stevenagesportingfutures.co.uk