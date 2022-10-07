Primary schools' cross-country returns in style to Stevenage

The podium for the Year 5 girls' team competition at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

A primary schools cross-country competition returned to Fairlands Valley Lakes in a blaze of glory.

Hosted by Stevenage Sporting Futures, the annual event saw 16 schools from Stevenage and the surrounding area participate in four competitions for Year 5 and Year 6 pupils, both boys and girls.

In total there were 300 runners involved as well as teachers, parents and members of the public showing their support.

The podium for the Year 5 girls at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

The Year 5 girls event was won by St Ippolyts ahead of Knebworth and Roebuck Academy, although the latter won the individual competition thanks to Phoebe.

The podium for the Year 6 girls' team competition at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES





St Ippolyts also proved their strength reached up to Year 6 too as they won that team prize ahead of Codicote and Ashtree.

The podium for the Year 6 girls at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

Codicote's Orlaigh was the first girl across the line.

The podium for the Year 6 boys' team competition at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

The dominance continued in the Year 6 boys with St Ippolyts getting the better of St Vincent's and Knebworth this time the first runner to break the tape was one of their squad, Olly taking the win.

The podium for the Year 6 boys at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

There was a different winner though in the Year 5 boys as St Vincent de Paul took the win with Codicote in second and St Ippolyts down in third.

The podium for the Year 5 boys' team competition at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

The individual winner also came from the winning team, Joshua standing on top of the podium.

The podium for the Year 5 boys at the Stevenage Primary Schools cross-country. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

A spokesman said, "Congratulations to all of the children who participated in the event. There was an incredible atmosphere throughout and the children did themselves proud.

The boys complete the final leg of their race. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

"Thank you to everyone who supported the day, especially Barnwell School students and Sporting Futures Training apprentices."

The children warm up before the run. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES

For further information about the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team email partnership manager Regan Carolan on rcarolan@stevenagesportingfutures.co.uk