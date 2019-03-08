Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Preston take the derby spoils after tough battle with Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:38 30 May 2019

Hitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Preston have the early season bragging rights after a 74-run victory over neighbours Hitchin in Hertfordshire Cricket League Division One.

Hitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

A solid opening partnership of 82 between Lewis Balcombe and James Stevens did the damage for them as from that point there both sides enjoyed spells of supremacy.

Hitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Balcombe was the first to go on 37, caught smartly in the slips by Shaftab Khalid, while Stevens got to 51 off 54 balls.

Hitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Both wickets were the result of balls from Danny Fair and he would go onto collect a well-deserved 5-39 as slowly the Hitchin bowlers slowed the momentum.

Hitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jack Morecroft (37) and debutant Will Mercer (26) steadied the ship with a patient stand of 54 but they would be the last two, other than Warren Hearne, to reach double figures.

Hitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid bolws in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kashif Nizami and Wasim Khalid helped themselves to a pair of wickets each.

Preston's Warren Hearne bats in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOPreston's Warren Hearne bats in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

The total of 207 was 50 short of where Preston would have liked to have been and in almost a mirror image of the Preston innings, Hitchin too started really well.

Hitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shaftab Khalid (31) and Sanjay Chandarana (27) put on 61 for the first wicket but once the former was caught off the bowling of Mark Waters, the runs started to dry up and the wickets fall.

Hitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

The next four scalps fell before the total got to 100 and brief resistance from Nizami, Luke Day and Wasim Khalid was nowhere near enough as Preston won easily.

Hitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's Kashif Nazami bowls in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Peter Murrell finished with 3-23 while Jack and James Stevens plus Max Anderson got two each.

Preston's Warren Hearne bats in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOPreston's Warren Hearne bats in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

The good weekend continued for Preston as they made the regional final of the National Village Cup with a win over Northchurch.

Preston's Jack Morecroft in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOPreston's Jack Morecroft in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Batting first they made 193-8 thanks to a half century by George Biggs, backed up by 40s from Ben Hill and Callum Blair.

Hitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOOHitchin's captain Shaftab Khalid in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Murrell claimed 5-14 as Northchurch finished up 106 runs short.

Preston will now play Reed.

Most Read

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the The Comet

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: What you’ll learn at our free workshops (translated for humans)

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Preston take the derby spoils after tough battle with Hitchin

Hitchin in the field in the match between Hitchin and Preston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertfordshire County Council raises £469,000 after selling 450 works of art

Anne Redpath’s Blue Plate sold for £31,000 – more than three times its lower estimate of £10,000.

Busy morning for Stevenage crews after playground fire near school

A playground fire near Camps Hill Primary School in Stevenage was one of three call outs in the town this morning. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Letchworth daughter tracks down letter poem writer for dad - after 26 years

Allan Tansley and Gary Parker had a surprise meeting at Molly's Tea Room in Hitchin. Picture: Lisa Tansley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists