new

Preston's unbeaten season ends as Langleybury scrape close affair

Ickleford V Preston - James Stevens bowling for Preston. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Preston suffered their first defeat of the Herts Cricket League Division One season after a tight one-wicket defeat against Langleybury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The league leaders batted first and had a horrid time at the crease, as Preston's dangerous top four were back in the pavilion with less than 30 runs on the board.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Collins then hit 30 before being removed after a sweeping shot was caught by Mohammed Manzoor, as Preston finished the innings 143 all out.

Langleybury started poorly as opening batsmen Manzoor and Tom Carson both went for ducks, and they found themselves four wickets down in the 6th over, but the middle order batsmen and tailenders got some runs on the board, with Jake Plant top scoring on 29,

They caught Preston's total of 143 in the 49th over, condemning them to their first defeat of the season.