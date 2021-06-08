Magical Murrell and big-hit Biggs send Preston into national rounds of Village Cup

Published: 11:06 AM June 8, 2021

Preston celebrate their National Village Cup win over Knebworth Park, with Peter Murrell second from right in the back row and George Biggs second from left in the front. - Credit: PRESTON CC

Preston stormed to into the national rounds of the Village Cup for the first time in their history with victory over Herts Cricket League rivals Knebworth Park.

The undoubted hero was Peter Murrell whose 6-32 was just the tip of the iceberg.

He took four wickets in four balls and went on to claim five victims in eight deliveries, pouncing just at the time Knebworth looked to be in the driving seat.

George Biggs ran him a close second in the hero stakes though, his unbeaten 89 helping Preston take command of the chase.

The home support had been worried early on though as Park, through Adam Sargeant, Charlie Randall and Josh Roseberry, who ended up with 51, got themselves to 106-1.

Archie Stephens added another 33 but by this time Preston had started to make inroads and that was all before Murrell decided to come to the party.

It left Knebworth all out for 156.

Murrell then strode out to open the innings in typical attacking fashion, accompanied by Biggs, and the pair smashed 35 runs off the first four overs to put Preston firmly in control.

Murrell holed out to Robert Morley on the boundary for 17 but Biggs batted on superbly, supported by Jack and James Stevens.

His 89 not out included 11 fours and came from 86 balls, the final one fittingly launched for six to take Preston to a six-wicket win inside 28 overs.

They will play on June 20 in round five with the draw yet to be made.

But if Sunday was wonderful, Saturday was a bit of a disappointment with all four Preston sides losing in the league.

The firsts made a good attempt to chase Bishops Stortford’s excellent 287-5, but fell 49 runs short despite Callum Henderson’s 62, and forties from James Stevens and Jake George.

Knebworth though had far better luck on Saturday with victory for their first-team over Watford in Division Two A.

Stephens was again among the runs, hitting a fine unbeaten 74 as they easily chased down a below-par 144.

Niels Hart took 4-40 and Stephens 3-55 before his exploits with the bat.

There he had valuable help from 15-year-old debutant Owen Watkins who applied himself admirably with 15 not out.