Positive season for Preston capped by title win
- Credit: PRESTON CC
Preston will look back on the 2021 season with much fondness and a piece of silverware to boot.
The Hitchin Road-based cricket club's second team had already lifted the Division Six A title after their rain-affected game at Radlett last week.
It meant the defeat to Clifton in their penultimate outing was just a frustration rather than anything more serious and they will look to finish the campaign on a high when they host Northwood on Saturday.
The firsts also lost this week but had also hit their target seven days earlier.
Victory over Shenley Village then confirmed their Championship status for another year and their 40-run defeat to promotion-chasing Old Owens was still a good performance, Will Mercer hitting 61.
The thirds could all sneak into a promotion place in Division Nine B after their seventh game without defeat, beating Bushey by 44 runs.
Luke Ponder (58), Tom Maxwell (43*), Ariful Islam (3-25) and Neil Tompkins (3-28) were the stars as they sit fourth, 12 points behind Great Gaddesden.
