Preston and Dunstable Town serve up a thriller while William Gallimore sets a record

Published: 7:00 AM June 3, 2021

Peter Murrell in action for Preston in their tied game with Dunstable Town. - Credit: GEORGE CONSTANTINIDI

Preston and Dunstable had a thriller of a clash in the Herts Cricket League - playing out a rare tie in their Championship game.

A gritty team batting performance saw Preston post 158 with Jack Morecroft, Ben Hill, Callum Henderson and Max Anderson all reaching a score in the 20s.

And they came out firing in reply, Callum Henderson (2-35) removing opener Bradley Matthews in the first over before Dunstable gathered themselves for the run chase.

Matthew Woodcock got 30 and Sam Cherry 59 not out with both looking well set until Preston’s spinners got other ideas.

Peter Murrell (4-34), Max Anderson (0-14) and Jake George (2-14) bowled Preston back into contention with tight lines and regular wickets, taking Dunstable from 74-2 to 147-7.

The visitors were still in the box-seat but two quick wickets left them needing 10 to win with nine men down.

James Stevens in action for Preston in their tied game with Dunstable Town. - Credit: GEORGE CONSTANTINIDI

However, with Cherry still at the crease, the game would go down to the last over - where James Stevens (2-32) would be the man of the moment, bowling number 11 Harry McBrearty with the scores level.

Preston's second team continued their perfect record this season with a comfortable 147-run win over Letchworth thirds to stay top of Division Six A.

The day belonged to William Gallimore who scored a sensational 160 with the bat as Preston posted a mammoth 283.

His knock is the highest Herts League score made by a Preston player.

Stephen Hughes (63) showed fight for Letchworth but it would be in vain as Letchworth were eventually bowled out for 136, Oliver Gallimore recording 3-26.

Preston’s thirds finally got their league season underway in Division Nine B with a comfortable victory over Bayford & Hertford.

After restricting the visitors to 134-6 in their 45 overs, Nick Staddon (48), Alf Rehman (45*) and Joe Clark (21*) saw Preston home by seven wickets with 10 overs to spare.

Preston had two games on Sunday.

The firsts beat Blunham in the Beds County League, Arif Islam claiming 4-22 and Callum Henderson scoring 51 not out, while the second team had a friendly with FM Arthur's XI.

They won by 16 runs, Chris Harper making his maiden 50 and Luke Ponder the pick of the bowlers with 2-19.