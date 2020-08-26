Clean sweep for Preston after series of devastating bowling performances

James Stevens bagged four wickets for Preston in their win over Langleybury. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Preston grabbed a second win in the Herts Cricket League Championship with an eight-wicket success at home to Langleybury.

Having won the toss and put the visitors into bat, four wickets for James Stevens helped ensure they were all out for 159 on the penultimate ball.

He finished on 4-36 while Peter Murrell took 3-15 and Jack Stevens 2-35.

The target was reached in the 38th over with Philip Simpson carrying his bat for 70, a knock that included 11 fours and one six.

He was assisted by 34 not out from George Biggs and 27 for James Stevens.

Elsewhere a superb bowling performance from the second team brought a 108-run win at Berkhamsted.

Oliver Gallimore (3-18), Mark Waters (3-19), Alex Gallimore (2-20) and Ashley Catlin (2-25) bowled the hosts out for just 83 as they chased Preston’s 191-8.

The thirds also won, beating Old Eastcotians by five wickets.

Skipper Iain Purton took 3-17 as the hosts were dismissed for 90 but the real star of the show was 14-year-old Jacob Williamson whose accurate spell earned him figures of 3-21.

Preston’s reply survived the early loss of Matt Burleigh with steady batting throughout the order seeing them home with more than 12 overs to spare.