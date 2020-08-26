Advanced search

Clean sweep for Preston after series of devastating bowling performances

PUBLISHED: 06:48 27 August 2020

James Stevens bagged four wickets for Preston in their win over Langleybury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

James Stevens bagged four wickets for Preston in their win over Langleybury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Preston grabbed a second win in the Herts Cricket League Championship with an eight-wicket success at home to Langleybury.

Having won the toss and put the visitors into bat, four wickets for James Stevens helped ensure they were all out for 159 on the penultimate ball.

He finished on 4-36 while Peter Murrell took 3-15 and Jack Stevens 2-35.

The target was reached in the 38th over with Philip Simpson carrying his bat for 70, a knock that included 11 fours and one six.

He was assisted by 34 not out from George Biggs and 27 for James Stevens.

Elsewhere a superb bowling performance from the second team brought a 108-run win at Berkhamsted.

Oliver Gallimore (3-18), Mark Waters (3-19), Alex Gallimore (2-20) and Ashley Catlin (2-25) bowled the hosts out for just 83 as they chased Preston’s 191-8.

The thirds also won, beating Old Eastcotians by five wickets.

Skipper Iain Purton took 3-17 as the hosts were dismissed for 90 but the real star of the show was 14-year-old Jacob Williamson whose accurate spell earned him figures of 3-21.

Preston’s reply survived the early loss of Matt Burleigh with steady batting throughout the order seeing them home with more than 12 overs to spare.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Latest from the The Comet

Clean sweep for Preston after series of devastating bowling performances

James Stevens bagged four wickets for Preston in their win over Langleybury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Highways England outlines plans for smart motorways, including the A1(M)

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts Conservative councillor set to ask colleagues to back unitary council plans

Councillor David Levett plans to ask North Herts District Council to back plans for a unitary local authority.

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Datchworth lock down Luton Town with clinical performance

Sam Bridgeman bowls Guy Bowden as Datchworth seconds beat St Margaretsbury. Picture: WILL NASH