Preston ramping up preparations for 2022 Herts Cricket League

Preston will be hoping for plenty of this as they prepare for the 2022 Herts Cricket League season. - Credit: PRESTON CC

Preston Cricket Club are starting to press forward with their plans and preparations for the 2022 season.

The winter net sessions start on Saturday, February 5, at 10am and are being held at Kingshott School in Hitchin.

That is with the eyes of the Hitchin Road-based club firmly fixed on the start of the new Hertfordshire Cricket League season.

Preston's first team will once again be looking at a full season in the Championship division while the seconds are aiming for another promotion on the back of their successful 2021 campaign.

Sunday cricket remains very much on the agenda with the Sunday firsts competing in the Bedfordshire leagues.

Junior cricket though continues to be a main priority and the club will once again be hosting ECB Dynamos for boys and girls aged between the ages of eight and 11.

They will also enter junior teams in the U9, U11 and U15 leagues.

A spokesman for the club said: "We are always looking to welcome new members to the club so if anyone is looking for a progressive and welcoming cricket club for both senior and junior cricket in North Herts, please get in touch."

More details and contact forms are available at www.prestoncricketclub.co.uk