Entertaining run fest softens the pain of defeat for Preston

Pete Murrell took four wickets for Preston in the defeat to Reed. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Preston Cricket Club's first team may have lost to Reed in the Herts Cricket League Championship but the run fest certainly entertained the crowd.

Having won the toss, Reed took full advantage of the fantastic weather and batting conditions, racing to 296 before eventually being bowled out in the 57th over.

Phil Simpson and Pete Murrell both picked up four wickets for Preston who set out in aggressive fashion in reply.

That approach did lead to run but also saw wickets fall at regular intervals.

Ed Wharton did take the fight to Reed with a fantastic 114 off just 95 balls but when he fell in the 46th over, Preston still needed 70 from the last 10 overs and with only two wickets in hand.

They changed tactics at that point and came within two overs of the draw before being bowled out for 262.

The result moves Reed up to seventh, one place above Preston who are now just one point clear of the relegation zone.

The seconds were in the mood for runs too, hitting 247 as they beat Bentley Heath by 207 runs





Skipper David Fleckney made a gritty 42 with contributions from Jack Morecroft (37), Warren Hearne (34) and Chris Cole (32) but it was 7-19 from Mark Waters and 3-21 for Oliver Gallimore that proved ultimately vital as Heath were all out for 40.

The thirds stayed to pof Division Nine B with a 52-run win over Knebworth Park thirds, Amzy Rajani the star of the show with a well crafted 60, and the fourths beat Datchworth thirds by eight wickets.





Datchworth made 128 batting first, Will Nash with 58 their top scorer while there were two wickets each for Nigel Biggs, Robert Webb, Mark Carter and Dan Phillips.

And they reached their target in the 32nd over with 70 not out from Craig Tennant guiding them to the win.