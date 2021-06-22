Preston bow out of the National Village Cup with defeat to Foxton

Published: 4:57 PM June 22, 2021

James Stevens scored 54 for Preston as they bowed out of the National Village Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Preston's run in the National Village Cup came to an end in the last 32 as they were beaten by Cambridgeshire winners Foxton.

They had battled through regional rounds to be the Herts & Beds representative but on a drizzly day at the Recreation Ground, Foxton got the win by eight wickets.

Preston had lost the toss and been put into bat and made 153 before being all out. James Stevens led the way with 54 while there was 30 from Ben Hill and 22 for Pete Murrell.

But although they struck early in the reply, a second-wicket partnership of 119 got Foxton to their revised target in double-quick time.

Their game on Saturday away to Shenley Village in the Herts Cricket League Championship was cancelled because of the weather, both sides picking up 10 points each, a haul which actually lifts them out of the bottom two and above Luton Town & Indians.

Preston go to Old Owens on Saturday with the Potters Bar-based side now sitting third in the division.