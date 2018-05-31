Preston warm up for delayed Herts Cricket League with triple success over Ickleford

Preston's Peter Murrell picked up five wickets in their friendly success over Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The return of grassroots cricket meant three hastily-arranged friendlies between old rivals Preston and Ickleford – with Championship Preston getting the win in each of the contests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sammy Fookes took four wickets for Ickleford against Preston. Picture: KARYN HADDON Sammy Fookes took four wickets for Ickleford against Preston. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The first teams met at Preston Recreation Ground and after new Ickleford captain Luke Marsden won the toss, he opted to bat.

A solid second-wicket partnership of 57 between Duncan Jenner (33) and Stephen Money (26) seemed to lay the foundations.

However, the introduction of Peter Murrell changed the flow of the game with the bowler finishing with an impressive 5-24.

He was ably supported by Alex Gallimore (2-12) and Jack Stevens (2-20) and meant Ickleford were out for 149, 12 overs short of their allotted 45.

In reply many of the Preston batsmen got starts and then got out. Sammy Fookes took 4-27, George Crouch managed 2-16 and 15-year old Thomas Brown captured 2-26 as Ickleford reduced the hosts to 92-7.

But then the tail wagged and 23 for the eighth wicket plus number 10 Murrell top scoring with an unbeaten 20 left skipper Max Anderson to hit two huge sixes and win the match by one wicket.

Preston seconds won by 39 runs with Pete Gooden hitting 108 while the thirds saw a maiden half-century for Gabe Ryan (52) and a maiden five wickets for Alex Williamson (5-21) in a 56-run success.