Hard work from Stevenage's match winner Elliot Osborne earns praise from boss

Published: 11:45 AM February 18, 2021

Elliot Osborne has been praised for his work to come back from injury by Stevenage boss Alex Revell. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell has said he was delighted for Elliot Osborne after the midfielder scored a sublime winner for Stevenage at Crawley Town.

It was his second of the season, his first coming in the win over Oldham Athletic back in September, but his first year at the club has been overshadowed by an ankle injury, picked up against Newport County in October, that required surgery.

But he is back and while not fully match-fit, his work to recover has drawn admiration from the Boro manager.

Revell said: "Elliot is someone who has worked extremely hard behind the scenes. He’s played in U23 games to make sure he is getting fitter and we have had to manage his expectations to make sure he is ready

"He played on Sunday against Brentford B, scored and showed me what he’s got.

"So he got his opportunity. I believe good things come to good people who get their head down, don’t sulk and work.

"The minute he hit it, it was in. It was one of the most beautiful sights I’ve seen in a long time.

"He deserves it."