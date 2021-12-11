Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage taekwondo students shine at British Championships and at internal gradings

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:51 AM December 11, 2021
Powell Taekwondo held a successful belt grading event.

A taekwondo club from Stevenage has enjoyed success both at club level and on the national stage.

Powell Taekwondo, who train at the Nobel School, had four of their students competing at the British Championships and they came back with two silvers in the sparring category courtesy of black-belt Tina Bhoobun and green-belt Tyler.

Tina Bhoobun and Tyler of Powell Taekwondo both won silvers at the British Championships.

Back at base more of their pupils have advanced through the rankings.

Four successfully achieved their black belt - Justin and Noah Howard, Mason Havis and Barry Long, while two became second dan black belts.

They were Bhoobun and John Patmore.

Sue Watson meanwhile not only became a fourth dan but also picked up international instructor status.

The club, which was formed in 2016, holds sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 7pm and 8pm.

All are welcome and there will be two free classes for newcomers.

For more information go to www.jptkd.co.uk

Stevenage News

