Pett leaves Stevenage for League Two rivals

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:34 PM July 6, 2021   
Tom Pett of Stevenage FC

Tom Pett has left the Lamex to join Port Vale. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Midfielder Tom Pett has decided to leave Stevenage to join League Two rivals Port Vale - despite an offer being put on the table by the club. 

The 29-year-old re-joined Boro for a second spell at the Lamex last November, having become a fan favourite during a successful first stint at the club. 

Pett made 34 appearances for Alex Revell’s side last season, but turned down a new deal with the club in order to move back up north with Port Vale, signing a two-year deal with the Burslem-based outfit. 

Stevenage wished the midfielder well in a tweet last week, with Pett replying: “Much appreciated. Good luck for the season and future. Will always be thankful for what the club and fans done for me.” 

Despite Pett’s exit, Stevenage boss Alex Revell has already bolstered his midfield this summer, bringing Arthur Read back to club on a permanent deal from Brentford, while also signing Exeter City captain Jake Taylor and Notts County’s Jake Reeves. 

Stevenage News

