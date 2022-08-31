Steve Evans more than happy with Stevenage's reaction to first defeat of the season

Peterborough native Carl Piergianni scored the Stevenage winner at London Road in the Papa John's Trophy. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans say the result was all important in game one of the Papa John's Trophy at Peterborough United - especially coming on the back of Stevenage's first loss of the season at Salford City.

Boro took the honours with a 2-1 win, Carl Piergianni scoring the second six minutes from time after Jake Taylor had clawed back an early Posh goal in the first half.

It gives Boro an early lead in Southern group D but there was a different reason for the boss's delight.

Evans said: "You learn so much more about a group when you lose.

"We spoke long and hard to the players and the result was more important than the performance.

"That goes against the grain because I believe if you have the performance, the results will come.

"We knew Posh would freshen it up and we were all at sea for 20 minutes. We didn’t seem to adapt to it.

"We changed the system and we got back in the game and equalised and we had a really good spell in the second half and scored.

"I wanted a reaction from Saturday. We had to take the frustrations from Salford and come to London Road and win.

"I’m proud they bounced back. The game is a bit false compared to a normal League Two game but the objective was to bounce back and win."

He openly admitted after Salford that the competition is not one he is interested in, but he did admit that there are benefits.

He said: "It’s not a priority but the prize money in simple terms is good.

"Our supporters work really hard for their money so if we can add a little bit to the coffers to help pay some bills or add different things, then it all helps."

Boro face Wycombe Wanderers next, the Chairboys beating Tottenham Hotspur U21 4-3 on penalties at Adams Park after a 0-0 draw.

That game is at the Lamex on September 20 and Broadhall Way will also be the venue when Stevenage face the Spurs youngsters on October 18.