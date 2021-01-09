Letchworth Rugby Club and Ickleford Cricket Club in mourning after the death of Peter Marsden

Published: 12:23 PM January 9, 2021

Peter Marsden (right), with Brian Burke (left) and former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes at a sportsman's dinner. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Clubs from the worlds of both rugby union and cricket are in mourning after the death of the popular Peter Marsden.

Peter Marsden was a well-known figure at both Letchworth Rugby Club and Ickleford Cricket Club. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

He was connected with both Letchworth Rugby Club and Ickleford Cricket Club, holding the post of match secretary at the former and in recent years chairman at the latter.

His organisational skills improved the status on and off the field for both clubs and for many years he ran a highly successful organisation taking in sportsmen dinners , annual charity balls , weddings and parties.

He even found the time to arrange numerous trips from the club to watch his beloved Saracens.

Peter played rugby for Letchworth in the 70s and 80s and also skippered the much-lamented Cricketers CC based in Ickleford until the first decade of this century.

Both of Peter's sons, Matt and Luke, followed their dad's footsteps in playing rugby at Letchworth and also becoming mainstays at Ickleford.

Matt has played 11 seasons to date and younger brother Luke seven.

Letchworth president Brian Burke said: “We are all stunned and saddened by this news and Pete will be a mighty loss to both clubs.

"His organisational abilities and his dry wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him and were these normal times there would be an almighty scrum at his funeral.

"We all wish Rose, his dear wife, and the two boys of whom he was so proud, our deepest condolences at this time.

"Due to Covid nothing can be done at this time but we shall be planning a celebration of his life later this year for all his friends of whom there are legion."