Tisdale calls on Stevenage to ‘win ugly’ after Scunthorpe draw

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale want his side to ‘win ugly’ in their battle at the bottom of League Two after Boro drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe United at the Lamex on Tuesday night.

Luke Norris got Tisdale’s first home game off to the perfect start on six minutes when he muscled his way through two challenges and curled home a sublime effort.

But the lead wouldn’t last long, with Myles Hippolyte turning the ball past Adam Smith after pinball inside the box with 12 minutes on the clock.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Stevenage had to better chances to win the game, with Elliott List rattling the post late on.

Tisdale was pleased with a point but wants to see his side ‘win ugly’ in order to pick up much-needed points.

“I was excited about the game and I’m really pleased to have my first home game,” he said.

“I am pleased to get a point, I wanted more, but I’m pleased to get a point.

“The players tried really hard and that was the main positive of the evening, but in terms of my time here we’re off the mark, we’ve got a point and even with some of our limited play we looked like scoring.

“As the game went on, they established a pattern and we established a pattern. Their pattern was maybe a bit more fluid, but I think our pattern maybe looked like we’d score more.

“I’ve got to be a pragmatist about this, can we win ugly? We hit the post at the end, had a ball over the crossbar in the last minute and had numerous chances.

“I’ve got to fuel that, make sure I keep the back shut and find ways to win games. That’s going to take a lot of hard work and the players need to be very receptive.”

A tough week for Stevenage ends with another home clash against a fellow League Two struggler when Carlisle United come to the Lamex, but Boro’s busy schedule has left Tisdale with little time to work with his new players.

He hopes this changes soon, adding: “It’s a tough week. There is not a lot of work you can do, but the next couple of weeks after this, maybe.”