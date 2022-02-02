Tisdale pleased with Stevenage progress despite Tranmere defeat

Paul Tisdale felt his side should have got something from their 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale is pleased with the progress his side are making despite their five-game unbeaten run coming to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Boro travelled to Prenton Park on Tuesday night looking to continue their good form, but Kieron Morris’ goal just after half-time was enough to secure all three points for promotion-chasing Rovers.

Tisdale was disappointed with the result and felt his side should have got something from the game.

“I’m disappointed to have lost, but pleased with the team’s efforts,” he said.

“I feel we could have got something from it. I can’t quite put my finger on where and how, but I feel we could have done.

“We grew into the game and by half-time at 0-0 and we really thought we had a chance. We weren’t expecting an easy game, but we had a good attitude about it, we were tough, we suffered.

“It’s always a tough ask, a long trip on a Tuesday, and we got the injury in the first five minutes. We were one substitution light at the end in terms of doing something different, but we had a go and the players feel really disappointed.

“We haven’t had an away win in recent months or since I’ve been here, but I feel like we’re getting closer and we’re disappointed it wasn’t tonight.”

The defeat leaves Stevenage 17th in League Two and 12 points above the relegation zone, with their recent form moving them to safety.

Having taken over from Alex Revell in November, Tisdale has turned Boro’s season around, and he believes his side are continuing to make progress after a positive January.

“We tried really hard and we’re definitely making progress in our game, and I feel we should have got something at the end,” he said.

“It’s not so much the chances we had, it’s our lack of creating and that’s where we maybe came up short.

“We did really well in January and the fact we’re disappointed tonight is symptomatic of our progress.”

Stevenage are on the road again this Saturday when they travel to Crawley, before hosting Bradford City at the Lamex on Tuesday night, with games providing the opportunity to close the gap on those above them.